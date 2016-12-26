FG To Ban Drug Hawking In August 2017

As part of the Federal Government’s commitment to ending open drug hawking, the Pharmacists Council of Nigeria (PCN) has said that the activities would be eradicated totally by Aug. 1, 2017. Mr. Elijah Mohammed, Registrar of the Council, said in Abuja on Monday this was part of efforts to regulate drug distribution system in the …

The post FG To Ban Drug Hawking In August 2017 appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

