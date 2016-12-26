Pages Navigation Menu

FG To Ban Drug Hawking In August 2017

As part of the Federal Government’s commitment to ending open drug hawking, the Pharmacists Council of Nigeria (PCN) has said that the activities would be eradicated totally by Aug. 1, 2017. Mr. Elijah Mohammed, Registrar of the Council, said in Abuja on Monday this was part of efforts to regulate drug distribution system in the …

