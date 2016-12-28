FG to buy N400m vehicles for former presidents and vice presidents

The Federal Government will spend N400m on the purchase of vehicles for the nation’s former heads of government and their deputies in 2017.

The figure formed part of the N9.882bn budgeted for the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation for the year.

According to the details of the 2017 Appropriation Bill currently before the National Assembly obtained by our correspondent on Tuesday, N280.099m was budgeted for the purchase of vehicles for seven former Presidents and Heads of State.



Further details showed that N120.090m would be used to procure vehicles for four former Vice-Presidents and ex-Chiefs of General Staff.

The nation’s seven living former heads of government include Gen. Yakubu Gowon (retd.); Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, Alhaji Shehu Shagari; Gen. Ibrahim Babangida (retd.); Chief Ernest Shonekan; Gen. Abdusalami Abubakar (retd.); and former President Goodluck Jonathan.

The four living former Vice-Presidents and ex-Chiefs of General Staff are former Vice-President Alex Ekwueme; Commodore Ebitu Ukiwe (retd.); Gen. Oladipo Diya (retd.), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and former Vice-President Namadi Sambo.

The budget details did not indicate the number of vehicles that would be bought for each of the former leaders. The brands of the vehicles were also not disclosed.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

