FG to establish NIPOST Property Development Company – News24 Nigeria

Posted on Dec 26, 2016 in Business


FG to establish NIPOST Property Development Company
Abuja – The Minister of Communications, Mr Adebayo Shittu, said on Monday the ministry would soon establish a Nigerian Postal Service (NIPOST) Property Development Company. Shittu said this when he featured at the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) …
