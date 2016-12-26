FG to harmonise multiple taxation of ICT operators- Shittu

The Federal Government says it will look into the complaints of multiple taxation with a view to harmonising them to lessen the burden on ICT operators in the country. The Minister of Communications, Adebayo Shittu, made the promise when he featured at a forum in Abuja. He noted that many local, state and federal government…

