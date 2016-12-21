FG To Nigerians: Expose Treasury Looters, Get 5% Of Recovered Loot

….okays repair works of Tambuwawa bridge,2nd Niger Bridge

The federal executive council ( FEC) on Wednesday approved the whistle-blower programme designed to encourage anyone with information about a violation, misconduct or improper activity that impacts negatively on people and government to report it.

The Minister of Finance, Kemi Adeosun disclosed this to State House Correspondents after the FEC meeting presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa.

According to her, If there is a voluntary return of stolen or concealed public funds or assets on the account of the information provided, the whistleblower may be entitled to anywhere between 2.5% (minimum) and 5.0% (maximum) of the total amount recovered.

She noted that the type of information that can be reported include ;Mismanagement or misappropriation of public funds and assets (e.g. properties and vehicles), financial malpractice or fraud.

“Collecting/soliciting bribes, corruption, diversion of revenues, fraudulent and unapproved payments, splitting of contracts and procurement fraud (kickbacks and over-invoicing etc.)

She listed the benefits of the programme to include ;Increase exposure of financial or financial related crimes; support the fight against financial crimes and corruption; Improved level of public confidence in public entities.

Others are ; Enhance transparency and accountability in the management of public funds;Improve Nigeria’s Open Government Ranking and Ease of Doing Business Indicators; and Recovery of public funds that can be deployed to finance Nigeria’s infrastructure deficit.

“You must have provided the government with information it does not already have and could not otherwise obtain from any other publicly available source to the government” Adeosun said .

On whether there be sanctions for individuals or corporate bodies involved in diversion of public funds, she said”Yes,referral to anti-corruption agencies for possible prosecution and will be blacklisted from working with or doing business with the government.

Answering questions on agencies that have not received their salaries,the Minister explained that all the agencies have an allocational IPPIS which is the salary platform, saying “for example an agency has a salary for the year of 12billion, what we insist they should do is continue to pay until that 12billion is exhausted,now what happens with the number of agencies is the number of staff I had was more than the budgetary allocation.

“Instead of taking 1billion a month,it was taking 1.2billion or 1.3billion, so by the time it got to October many agencies had exhausted their allocation,what we did in the virement we sent to the National Assembly.

During the briefing, Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola said the council approved an emergency repair works of Tambuwawa bridge between Kaduna and Kano,situated largely in Kano.

He said council considered and approved the emergency procurement the bridge was suffering from scrap and erosion,the parts were exposed as a result of some mining activities there.

He also added that the council approved continuation of work on the second Niger Bridge which is the bridge that is meant to give relief to the existing Niger bridge and improve connectivity between the West and the East .

He said ;the project was conceived first as a PPP with government financing but the investors had not brought themselves,negotiations had not been concluded and it is important to continue to work there,works had been executed there,tiled early works one to three.

” It is important to continue and it is important to continue there and essentially its preparatory and tiling work but can only be done during the low tide especially at this time of the year before the water levels rise,so council approved that as well as early works four.”

