FG to probe contract awards in 12 new institutions

President Muhammadu Buhari has ordered an audit of projects executed by the nine universities established by Goodluck Jonathan-led administration. Speaking at the maiden convocation of the Federal University, Ndufu-Alike Ikwo (FUNAI), Ebonyi State, Buhari said the move was to ensure transparency and accountability in the management of the institution’s resources, stressing that his administration would not condone corruption in federal institutions.

Represented by the Executive Secretary, National Universities Commission (NUC), Prof. Rasheed Adamu Abubakar, he emphasised that universities must be example in good governance and financial management.

He said, “There is no room for corruption in the academic sector. Very soon, we will take a tour of all projects executed by our new federal universities to ensure that funds allocated to them are judiciously utilised. Our universities must be examples in good governance and financial management.”

Vice Chancellor of the institution, Prof. Chidubem Nwajiuba, in his remarks stated that 15 out of the 124 pioneer graduating students finished in the First Class Division.

“This is a good performance by our students and attributable to a number of factors, including excellent and world-class staff-student ratio, staff commitment, students’ anxious and willingness to learn, good laboratories, workshops, among others.”

Enumerating challenges facing the institution as poor road networks, inadequate hostels, water and electricity, he said the university is exploring international partnerships with some foreign universities, which he said will provide opportunities for staff and students exchange programmes.

“The Federal Government cannot provide all these alone, and the university’s IGR is too low to address them. The university is therefore appealing to good spirited Nigerians to contribute to her development,” he said.

