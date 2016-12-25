FG to re-open major Roads in Borno after Boko Haram defeat – Vanguard

Pages Navigation Menu

Posted on Dec 25, 2016 in Africa


FG to re-open major Roads in Borno after Boko Haram defeat
The Federal Government will formally re-open two major roads in Borno State on Sunday following the total defeat of Boko Haram in the North-East by the Nigerian military. They are the Maiduguri-Gubio-Damasak road and the Maiduguri-Mungono-Baga road …
Baga, Damasak roads open todayNews Agency of Nigeria (satire) (press release)
Nigerian: Maiduguri residents prepare for Christmas as security improvesafricanews

