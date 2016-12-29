Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

FG to release calendar of festivals across country in 2017 – Lai Mohammed

Posted on Dec 29, 2016 in News | 0 comments

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohamme, said on Thursday the Federal Government would in the new year release a calendar of festivals across the country. Mohammed made this known in Offa, Kwara State at the 2016 Edition of the ”Íjakadi Festival”, a traditional wrestling event, which started in the 14th century. The […]

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The post FG to release calendar of festivals across country in 2017 – Lai Mohammed appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.