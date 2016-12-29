FG to release calendar of festivals across country in 2017 – Lai Mohammed

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohamme, said on Thursday the Federal Government would in the new year release a calendar of festivals across the country. Mohammed made this known in Offa, Kwara State at the 2016 Edition of the ”Íjakadi Festival”, a traditional wrestling event, which started in the 14th century. The […]

The post FG to release calendar of festivals across country in 2017 – Lai Mohammed appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

