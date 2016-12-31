Pages Navigation Menu

FG to spend N8.4bn on generators in 2017 – The Punch

Posted on Dec 31, 2016 in Business | 0 comments


The Federal Government, its agencies, ministries and institutions will spend N8.4bn on the maintenance, fuelling and purchase of new generators in the 2017 fiscal year. Out of the budgeted figure, the maintenance of generators will gulp N1.8bn

