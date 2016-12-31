FG to spend N8.4bn on generators in 2017 – The Punch
|
The Punch
|
FG to spend N8.4bn on generators in 2017
The Punch
The Federal Government, its agencies, ministries and institutions will spend N8.4bn on the maintenance, fuelling and purchase of new generators in the 2017 fiscal year. Out of the budgeted figure, the maintenance of generators will gulp N1.8bn …
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG