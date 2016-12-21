Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

FG will build nuclear plants to increase electricity generation – Onu

Posted on Dec 21, 2016 in News | 0 comments

The Federal Government says it will embark on building of nuclear plants and careful application of nuclear energy to meet the needs of the country. Dr Ogbonnaya Onu, the Minister of Science and Technology, said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria on Wednesday in Abuja. Onu said that nuclear energy would […]

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The post FG will build nuclear plants to increase electricity generation – Onu appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.