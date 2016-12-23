Pages Navigation Menu

FGM in Kenya: ‘Girls are being paraded openly in the streets’ – The Guardian

FGM in Kenya: 'Girls are being paraded openly in the streets'
Public ceremonies celebrating the illegal “season” of female genital mutilation (FGM) have been allowed to take place unchallenged by the authorities in some areas of Kenya, it has emerged. Two campaigners in Migori county, close to the border with …
This unique mannequin challenge highlights the issue of female genital mutilationFirstpost
Kenya's most beautiful girl to fight FGMThe Star, Kenya
FGM on the decline countrywide, Kilimo saysDaily Nation

