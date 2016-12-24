Fidelity Bank Presents Prizes To Promo Winners

Fidelity bank plc has awarded three winners in the on-going Fidelity Get Alert in Millions promo.

Speaking during the award ceremony in Abuja, the Deputy Managing Director of the bank Mr. Mohammed Balarabe said the promo is one of the bank’s initiatives in giving back to its clients in appreciation of their patronage. He further said the promo which started in August 2016 will last up till May, 2017 with a target of three hundred winners.

Balarabe said the bank in its previous promotions has given out scholarships to customers during the Save For School promo as well as houses during the Save For Shelter promotion.

In an interview with LEADERSHIP, Mr. Balarabe explained that to qualify for the draw, existing customers have to build up a savings balance of twenty thousand naira while potential customers are required to open a savings account and run for some time with same balance to qualify.

He commended the National Lottery Regulatory Commission for its continuous supervision of draws which has given it a high level of credibility.

On his part, the Director- General of National Lottery Regulatory Commission Mr. Adolphus Ekpe said there are direct and indirect benefits of promotional lotteries. Speaking on the indirect benefits, Mr. Ekpe said “the organizer of a promo is mandated to pay a certain percentage to the lottery trust fund. The money is then used to perform the civic duty by provide for the society. Currently, the trust fund is on a grass-root development across the country where sports equipments are being supplied to primary schools in the country. He advised Nigerians to play only approved lotteries as not all lotteries are approved by the governing body.

Salman Umar Musa who won the star prize of five million naira, Ise Iboro Peter, two million naira and Rahama Yumusa Tahir, one million naira expressed gratitude and appreciation to the management of Fidelity bank Plc for creating a platform where its customers can be appreciated for their patronage.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian News from Leadership News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

