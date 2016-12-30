Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

FIFA pens down emotional tribute to Stephen Keshi – NAIJ.COM

Posted on Dec 30, 2016 in Sports | 0 comments


NAIJ.COM

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
FIFA pens down emotional tribute to Stephen Keshi
NAIJ.COM
World football governing body FIFA has paid tribute to former Super Eagles coach and player, Stephen Okechukwu Keshi, as they remember fallen heroes of 2016. The tribute is contained in an article titled “The faces who left us in 2016.” FIFA pens down …
FIFA pays tribute to late Stephen KeshiDaily Post Nigeria
Man arrested over New Year's Eve 'threats' in Sydney, police sayTrailblazers Ng (blog)
Win or bust for Oliseh with FortunaESPN FC (blog)

all 5 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.