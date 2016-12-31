FIFA Pays Tribute To Late Super Eagles Coach, Stephen Keshi

World football governing body, FIFA has paid tribute to late Nigerian coach and player, Stephen Keshi in its article about fallen heroes. Keshi had died on June 7th at the age of 54. In its article titled “The faces who left us in 2016”, FIFA profiled the former Anderlecht defender. FIFA said, ”Very few football…

The post FIFA Pays Tribute To Late Super Eagles Coach, Stephen Keshi appeared first on The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

