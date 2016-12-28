FIFA President says national associations in support of expanded World Cup tournament

Global football federations are “overwhelmingly in favour’’ of plans for a 48-team World Cup, FIFA president Gianni Infantino said on Wednesday. The head of football’s governing body had outlined his vision for an expanded tournament comprising 16 groups of three teams earlier this month. According to his plan, the top two teams in each group…

The post FIFA President says national associations in support of expanded World Cup tournament appeared first on The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

