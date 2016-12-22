FIFA ranking: Super Eagles end 2016 in 51st position

Super Eagles are ending 2016 on FIFA’s world ranking in the 51st position. The ranking table on the website of the world football governing body on Thursday indicated that Nigeria dropped by one spot compared to where it was last month. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Nigeria still have 616 points, equal […]

