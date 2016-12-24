FIFA Warn NFF To Prepare To Refund Unaccounted Funds

World football governing body, FIFA have told the Nigeria Football Federation to prepare to refund any cash paid to them for football development which they could not account for. This followed a rash of queries raised by FIFA over the $801,229 development grant they paid the NFF. The review was done between August 16 and…

