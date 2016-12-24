Pages Navigation Menu

Finally, Super Falcons Release AWCON Trophy

Posted on Dec 24, 2016 in Sports | 0 comments

The 2016 Africa Women Cup of Nations (AWCON) trophy which hitherto had been under ‘arrest’ has finally been released by the victorious Super Falcons. The players seized the trophy in protest for the non-payment of their salaries and bonuses after winning the 2016 AWCON in Cameroon. The players launched a nine-day sit-in protest at the…

