Finally, Ultimate Cycler website is back, members can now login

After approximately a week down, the website of viral ponzi scheme, UltimateCycler.com is back online finally and members can now login according to reports by members.

The website went off last week causing panic among it members with many of them Nigerians. Initially, the developers had put up a message saying the website will be back between 6 to 12 hours but that never happened and frustration among it members escalated after almost 3 days with no hope of ever coming back.

Along the line, the developers finally put up a message and video with a promise to be back as they are currently undergoing major upgraded. This didn’t seem to hold water as Nigerians take to Social media, blogs and other platforms to express their frustration over trapped fund.

But yesterday, some members reported the website is fully back and they were able to login to their account. Others however said they were unable to get to the login in page.

Below are reports from readers of Nigeria Today, who dropped their observation via comment;

“My people they are back, i logged in just 48mins ago and went thro’ my dashboard and confirmed sm1 but d registration site is not yet open. so there is hope!!! my people just relax” – Tessy

“My name is joy not joe.Guys chill, I was able to login this afternoon though I wasn’t able to access my Link but I now strongly believe that ultimate cycler is already coming back(so it’s on the way) those of us that their money is hanging I sympathies with u but peter an the whole management knows that their upgrading affected money circulation so believe me u will get it back even much more u ve invested so a little more patients will do. At least they ve learnt some lessons and correction, and for those of u who think ultimate cycler won’t boom after it’s back, u got it wrong cos for it to come back it means it’s genuine just that mistakes do happen so as much that are interested I advise u to go for it cos nothing I mean no business in this our country is better than it. And for members, please ride onnnn!!!!” – Joy

“Am so happy that I can login in the my account but I have 1 problem now my link is not opening just to give out” – Opeyemi

“If you open ultimate cycler site. De first words Dia under it u will see. Login. Products. Testimonials. Den click login. U are good to go” – Chigozie

“It is said that ultimate cycler is back but I can’t login cos it’s telling me my user name and password does not exist. My money is hanging , pls what do I do.” – Emem

“I can’t login in to my page,and sb told me they just merged me dat I have to pay him money” – Amyskele

“I heard is now going but still can’t login with my account,pls i want to activate someone” – Nzube

“New member can’t be registered. Please what is happening?” – Stylish

“Please I have a lot of people to register but the system is not showing me where to register them.” – Stylish

