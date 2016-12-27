Financial sector contributes 63 per cent to total equity volume

The financial services industry dominated transactions in volume terms on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) at the end of last week, with 798.128 million shares, valued at N4.319 billion traded in 9,115 deals.

Thus, the volume of shares traded in the sector, contributed 63.33 per cent to the total equity turnover last week.

The consumer goods industry followed with 222.511 million units, worth N4.379 billion in 2,022 deals.

The oil and gas Industry ranked third with a turnover of 89.061 million shares worth N7.862 billion in 1,937 deals.

Consequently, a turnover of 1.261 billion shares worth N17.520 billion were recorded in 14,861 deals by investors on the floor of the Exchange in contrast to 1.656 billion shares valued at N12.58 billion, exchanged in 12,860 deals during the preceding week.

Trading in the top three equities– United Bank For Africa Plc, Mutual Benefits Assurance Plc and Diamond Bank Plc (measured by volume), accounted for 358.709 million shares worth N960.482 million in 870 deals, contributing 28.46 per cent and 5.41 per cent to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.

Also traded during the week were 10,170 units of Exchange Traded Products (ETPs) valued at N123.641.70 executed in 22 deals, compared with a total of 2.439 units valued at N18.276 million transacted last week in 15 deals.

A total of 25,219 units of Federal Government and corporate bonds valued at N24.458 million were traded last week in three deals, compared with a total of 411 units valued at N428,995.77 transacted lastweek in one deal.

The NSE All-Share Index and market capitalisation depreciated by 0.83 per cent to close the week at 26,486.02 and N9.113 trillion respectively.

Similarly, all other indices finished lower during the week with the exception of the NSE Premium and NSE Industrial Goods Indices that rose by 1.91 per cent and 3.21 per cent respectively while the NSE ASeM Index closed flat.

Also, 26 equities appreciated in price during the week, lower than 40 equities of the previous week. 36 equities depreciated in price, higher than 19 equities of the previous week, while 113 equities remained unchaged lower than 116 equities recorded in the preceding week.

