Fingerprints of Tunisian suspect in Berlin attack found on truck door
Investigators found fingerprints of a Tunisian suspect in the Berlin Christmas market attack on the door of the truck that ploughed through the crowds, killing 12, German media said on Thursday. A nationwide manhunt for the migrant was said to be underway. Islamic State had claimed responsibility for the attack in which a truck smashed…
The post Fingerprints of Tunisian suspect in Berlin attack found on truck door appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.
This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG