Fingerprints of Tunisian suspect in Berlin attack found on truck door

Posted on Dec 22, 2016 in World | 0 comments

Investigators found fingerprints of a Tunisian suspect in the Berlin Christmas market attack on the door of the truck that ploughed through the crowds, killing 12, German media said on Thursday. A nationwide manhunt for the migrant was said to be underway. Islamic State had claimed responsibility for the attack in which a truck smashed…

