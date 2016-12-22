Pages Navigation Menu

FINRA Fines Various Banks Over Bad Record-Keeping Practices

The year 2016 will not end on a high for Wells Fargo, by the look of things. FINRA has fined the bank, as well as a few other institutions, for a combined US$14.4 million. Apparently, all of these banks suffer from record-keeping problems that could have lead to company and customer documents to be altered.

