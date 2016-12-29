Fire guts filling station in Bayelsa

By Samuel Oyadongha

Yenagoa—Property worth millions of naira were, yesterday, destroyed when fire gutted a section of a filling station at Akenfa, a suburb of Yenagoa, Bayelsa State capital.

Though the cause of the midday inferno could not be ascertained, sources said it started from the generator house behind the station. No life was lost in the incident.

Police operatives from Division ‘C’ in Akenfa were drafted to the scene to maintain law and order.

According to an eyewitness, some youths from the area mobilised to put out the raging fire after it started before the arrival of men of the state fire service.

One of the youths said: “When we came here, they told us that the fire started from the generator house. We tried to put out the fire with water, detergent and sand. We also called the fire service.”

Another eyewitness, whose store is close to the filling station, said: “My store is just behind the fuel station. It was my son that raised the alarm and everybody ran out to help.”

The Managing Director of the filling station, Godwin Tuma, said he was in his office in the filling station building, when the fire broke out, but he would not say the cause.

He said two power generators worth N7 million and a three thousand-litre diesel tank were destroyed by the fire.

Tuma, who commended members of the public for rushing out to help, confirmed that no casualty was recorded.

The post Fire guts filling station in Bayelsa appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

