Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Fire guts Nigerian Breweries factory in Lagos

Posted on Dec 26, 2016 in News | 0 comments

fire-guts-nigerian-breweries-factory-in-lagos-1

The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, Mr Fatai Owoseni, has redeployed about 100 policemen to the premises of the Nigerian Breweries Plc, Iganmu, Lagos where an early morning fire razed a part of the company’s premises on Sunday. Owoseni told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the deployment was meant to give adequate security […]

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Fire guts Nigerian Breweries factory in Lagos

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.