Fire Razes Nigerian Breweries in Lagos

Posted on Dec 25, 2016 in News | 0 comments

An early morning fire razed Nigerian Breweries Limited in the Iganmu area of Lagos State on Christmas Day. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, but reports say fire fighters have arrived the scene and are working to put out the fire. Actor, Mofe Duncan shared the heartbreaking video of the incident. […]

