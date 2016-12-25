Fire razes section of Nigerian Breweries plant in Lagos

The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, Mr Fatai Owoseni, has redeployed about 100 policemen to the premises of the Nigerian Breweries Plc, Iganmu, Lagos where an early morning fire razed a part of the company’s premises on Sunday. Owoseni told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the deployment was meant to give adequate security cover to the company. The Police Commissioner explained that the policemen were deployed to hold back some miscreants who wanted to take advantage of the situation to enter into the company’s premises.

