Fireworks Explosion Kills 31 In Mexico

A massive explosion destroyed a fireworks market outside the Mexican capital, killing at least 31 people, leaving about 70 injured.

The explosion which left the market a charred wasteland also showed television images of a flurry of pyrotechnics exploding yesterday into the early afternoon sky as a giant plume of smoke rose above the market. Fireworks detonated in a peal of clattering bursts reminiscent of a warzone, Aljazeera reports.

According to a 20-year-old witness, Cesar Carmona, “People were crying everywhere and desperately running in all directions.”

Eruviel Avila Villegas, the governor of the State of Mexico, where Tultepec is located has said, some 13 children suffered burns to more than 90 percent of their bodies and were being sent to the US city of Galveston in Texas for treatment.

The state’s top prosecutor raised the death toll late on Tuesday to 31, most of whom died at the market. Avila also vowed to find and punish those responsible for the blast and provide economic assistance to those who had lost their livelihoods.

The blast is the latest in a long-running series of fatal explosions and industrial accidents that have roiled Mexico’s oil, gas and petrochemical industries.

“I offer my condolences to the relatives of those who lost their lives in this accident and my wishes for a speedy recovery for the injured,” said President Enrique Pena Nieto, who is the former governor of the State of Mexico, the country’s largest which surrounds the capital.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian News from Leadership News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

