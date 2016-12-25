Pages Navigation Menu

Fireworks,knockouts still herald Xmas

Posted on Dec 25, 2016

The News Agency of Nigeria, NAN reports that residents of Mararaba town, near Abuja, on Saturday night defied subsisting police ban to usher in Christmas with fireworks and knockouts. On Friday, the police reminded Nigerians that the ban remained in force nationwide, warning of dire consequences for violations. “Parents and guardians are advised to prevail on their children and wards to desist from these acts that are capable of causing tension, fear and apprehension in their neighbourhood.

