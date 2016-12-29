Firm unveils digital learning resources for schools

To redefine Africa’s future using digital education solution, an indigenous technology firm, Vericore Technologies Limited, recently launched its education technology solution. The products were formally unveiled at the Lagos International Trade Fair Business-to-Business Exhibition.

Chief Operations Officer of the firm, Mr. Felix Imafidon, in his remarks at the launch described the products as “innovative approach that blends learning and fun for today’s students, and uses different methodologies to meet the need of all students, irrespective of their learning styles.

The solution branded Wizitup, he added, was designed and developed from research conducted by the company on teaching and learning patterns of teachers and students respectively. It was created to ensure that educators and their students get credible and exciting teaching and learning resources within and outside the classroom.

He said, “Students nowadays are better clued about technology than their parents and teachers, and use it on a regular basis. A large part of young people’s lifestyle is engrossed in technology and so it is only smart to use the reality of these students as part of their teaching and learning, else learning will remain difficult as it is.”

A cardinal part of the solutions is the WizitUp Learn-on-the-go tablets, referred to as “WizPad.” This, according to the creators, “allow students to learn at their own pace using ready-made contents in the form of cartoons, games, illustrated textbooks, and practice tests.”

The contents have been developed in line with the Nigerian Educational Research and Development Council (NERDC) curriculum and it is currently available for students in primary schools.

This post was syndicated from The Guardian NigeriaThe Guardian Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

