Firmino Charged With Driving Under The Influence

Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino has been charged with drink driving after he was arrested on Christmas eve.

Merseyside police confirm the Brazil international was arrested Saturday morning, and he’ll face a court case in 2017.

“Merseyside Police has charged a 25-year-old man with drink driving after his car was stopped in Liverpool city centre in the early hours of Saturday, December 24 2016,” a statement read.

“Roberto Firmino, from Liverpool, will appear at Liverpool City Magistrates Court on January 31.”

The Brazil international’s court date clashes with Liverpool’s Premier League encounter with current leaders Chelsea.

The post Firmino Charged With Driving Under The Influence appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

