Firmino: I Plan To Stay At Liverpool A Long Time

Brazil international and Liverpool forward, Roberto Firmino fancies the Premier League so much, he plans to stay a long while with Liverpool.

Firmino, who spent four-and-a-half years at Hoffenheim before joining Liverpool, initially struggled in the EPL.

He has since developed into an important first-team player, though, and wants to stay put for the foreseeable future.

“Being really honest, I love it here and plan to stay for many years in the future,” Firmino told the official Liverpool magazine.

“The Premier League is really competitive and tests you all the time.

“I think I have had to change the way I play. I was adapted to European football after playing in Germany but English football is very different to the Bundesliga.

“You really notice that the Premier League is much, much faster. The pace is very high and you do need to adjust, but this is a type of football that I enjoy.”

The 25-year-old has netted six goals in 18 appearances in all competitions for Liverpool this term.

The post Firmino: I Plan To Stay At Liverpool A Long Time appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

