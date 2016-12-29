First Global Credit: 2016 has been a great year for bitcoin holders
This article is penned by Marcie Terman, the Founding Director of First Global Credit, a UK-based Bitcoin margin trading company. Greetings traders and friends, 2016 has been a great year for those of us holding bitcoins. You can use bitcoin in more places, they have more purchasing power and you can now use bitcoins to … Continue reading First Global Credit: 2016 has been a great year for bitcoin holders
The post First Global Credit: 2016 has been a great year for bitcoin holders appeared first on NEWSBTC.
This post was syndicated from NEWSBTC. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG