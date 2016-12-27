Pages Navigation Menu

First Turkey coup suspects go on trial in Istanbul – The Guardian

Posted on Dec 27, 2016


First Turkey coup suspects go on trial in Istanbul
Twenty-nine Turkish police have gone on trial in Istanbul charged with involvement in last July's attempted coup, the city's first trial of alleged plotters in the massive crackdown that followed the failed bid to oust president Recep Tayyip Erdoğan
