Five Things We Learnt About Trey Songz On Coke Studio Africa 4
Award-winning singer, songwriter, producer, and actor, Trey Songz was featured on the 9th episode of Coke Studio Africa 4 as the international guest for this year, and to say the least, the episode was a smash! Aside from his incredible and captivating performance, here are five things we discovered about Trey Songz during the show. …
The post Five Things We Learnt About Trey Songz On Coke Studio Africa 4 appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.
This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG