FLASH | Buhari Denies Sacking Magu as EFCC Boss

The presidency has denied media reports that it has authorised the sack of Ibrahim Magu as the acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC.

The presidency made this known in series of tweets by Garba Shehu and Femi Adesina the spokespersons of President Muhammadu Buhari.

1. We are reading reports that the @officialEFCC Chairman, Ibrahim Magu has been sacked. — Garba Shehu (@GarShehu) December 31, 2016

2. No report has been made available to the Presidency by the Attorney General of the federation over the matter. — Garba Shehu (@GarShehu) December 31, 2016

3. The report of his sack is therefore speculative and preemptive. — Garba Shehu (@GarShehu) December 31, 2016

No truth in story making the rounds that Magu has been removed as EFCC chairman.AGF is even yet to submit his probe report to the President. — Femi Adesina (@FemAdesina) December 31, 2016

The Guardian reported on Saturday that Magu has been redeployed back to Nigerian Police Force (NPF) in a move to pave way for a fresh person to be presented by President Buhari as the nominee to head the anti-graft agency before the Senate.

It was also alleged that the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, has already issued a leter to Magu on the development and directed that he hands over to the Director of Operations in the Commission.

Magu’s nomination was recently rejected by the Senate following allegation of graft levelled against him by the Department of State Security Service (DSS).

