Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

FLASH | Buhari Denies Sacking Magu as EFCC Boss

Posted on Dec 31, 2016 in News | 0 comments

The presidency has denied media reports that it has authorised the sack of Ibrahim Magu as the acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC.

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The presidency made this known in series of tweets by Garba Shehu and Femi Adesina the spokespersons of President Muhammadu Buhari.

The Guardian  reported on Saturday that Magu has been redeployed back to Nigerian Police Force (NPF) in a move to pave way for a fresh person to be presented by President Buhari as the nominee to head the anti-graft agency before the Senate.

It was also alleged that the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, has already issued a leter to Magu on the development and directed that he hands over to the Director of Operations in the Commission.

Magu’s nomination was recently rejected by the Senate following allegation of graft levelled against him by the Department of State Security Service (DSS).

 

 

__________

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2015 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.

The post FLASH | Buhari Denies Sacking Magu as EFCC Boss appeared first on SIGNAL.

This post was syndicated from SIGNAL. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.