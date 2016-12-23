Flashpoint: Gun Wielding FRSC Official, Perish That Thought

News filtered in during the week that the officials of the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) may start carrying arms. The outrage that greeted the news prompted the commission to immediately issue a statement denying the story.

Whoever brought the idea in the first place needs to have his head examined. Already, we have too many arms in the country. According to United Nations report, Nigeria has over 350 million illegal weapons. That has in no small measure contributed to the upsurge of criminal activities in the country, from armed robbery to kidnapping to insurgency and militancy.

According to the FRSC, too many of their officials have been killed by drivers. Why wouldn’t they have a large number of deaths when in most cases, FRSC officials hide at bends and dark corners to catch unsuspecting victims, they are more interested in arresting and fining people than doing what they are actually created to do.

So my question is what will they use the guns for? Is it to shoot motorists, who refuse to stop or what, we have had too many cases of accidental discharge, cases of irresponsible policemen shooting commercial drivers just because of N20.

Founded in 1988, the FRSC is the lead agency in Nigeria on road safety administration and management. But, have they really achieved what they were created for? Nigeria still ranks second in road traffic accidents in the world. In 2015 alone, a total of 12, 077 road crashes were recorded across the country.

It’s a shame that in Nigeria, most government agencies are duplicating duties. Policemen, VIO, SARS and even task force officials ask motorists for driver’s license and vehicle papers.

I maintain that FRSC officials don’t need guns as they are safety officials and they should be given gadgets like spy cameras, streets cameras, street lights, speed limit regulators, breakers and emphasis should be on how to reduce road accidents in the country and ensure safety on our roads. In a country where most of our security officials need to undergo psychiatry test, adding the FRSC officials to that list is uncalled for.

In a time when we are fighting insurgents in the north east, militancy in the south-south and herdsmen attack in some parts of the country, our military and police need to be well armed to combat these security challenges instead of giving arms to the road safety which is a clear case of misplaced priority.

Let me predict what will happen if we arm our Road Safety officials, the number of cases of accidental discharge will quadruple and in some few months, drivers and motorists will start buying arms to protect themselves, Anarchy.

