Fleeing Boko Haram Members: Bello Enjoins Nigerlites To Be Vigilant

Niger State Governor, Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello has enjoined citizens to keep vigilant and be wary of fleeing Boko Haram members who might want to seek refuge in the state. He said the capture and fall of Zambisa Forest, the last strong hold of the insurgents posed a serious challenge to other states because they have no other hiding place other than to spread all over the country and regrettably mix with and disguise as good people. In a press statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Malam Jibrin Baba Ndace, Governor Sani Bello urged citizens to be watchful and not to harbor unknown strangers stressing that security issue is a collective responsibility of everyone.

