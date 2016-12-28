AMAC Marshal Guards Nab Fleeing Boko Haram Member – Leadership Newspapers
|
SaharaReporters.com
|
AMAC Marshal Guards Nab Fleeing Boko Haram Member
Leadership Newspapers
The security outfit of Abuja Municipal Area Council, AMAC Marshal has apprehended a middle-aged man suspected to be a fleeing member of the Boko Haram sect in Abuja. The suspect, who gave his name as Usman, was nabbed at exactly 4:30pm …
