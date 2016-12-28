Pages Navigation Menu

AMAC Marshal Guards Nab Fleeing Boko Haram Member – Leadership Newspapers

Posted on Dec 28, 2016 in Africa


AMAC Marshal Guards Nab Fleeing Boko Haram Member
Leadership Newspapers
The security outfit of Abuja Municipal Area Council, AMAC Marshal has apprehended a middle-aged man suspected to be a fleeing member of the Boko Haram sect in Abuja. The suspect, who gave his name as Usman, was nabbed at exactly 4:30pm …
