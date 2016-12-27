Pages Navigation Menu

Fleeing Boko Haram Terrorist arrested in Lagos

The Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai has revealed the arrest of a Boko Haram terrorist in the Ikorodu area of Lagos State. Buratai said the terrorist, one of those fleeing from the hitherto Boko Haram stronghold of Sambisa Forest, was arrested on Saturday. Buratai made the revelation in a remark before Governor Kashim […]

