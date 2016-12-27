Fleeing Boko Haram Terrorist arrested in Lagos

The Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai has revealed the arrest of a Boko Haram terrorist in the Ikorodu area of Lagos State. Buratai said the terrorist, one of those fleeing from the hitherto Boko Haram stronghold of Sambisa Forest, was arrested on Saturday. Buratai made the revelation in a remark before Governor Kashim […]

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

