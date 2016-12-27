Fleeing Boko Haram Terrorist arrested in Lagos
The Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai has revealed the arrest of a Boko Haram terrorist in the Ikorodu area of Lagos State. Buratai said the terrorist, one of those fleeing from the hitherto Boko Haram stronghold of Sambisa Forest, was arrested on Saturday. Buratai made the revelation in a remark before Governor Kashim […]
This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG