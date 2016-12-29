Pages Navigation Menu

Flight cancellation reduces as visibility improves

Posted on Dec 29, 2016 in Business | 0 comments

Flight operations to northern parts of Nigeria has picked up as poor visibility occasioned by the harmattan haze that crippled operations since Monday has begun to improve. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that many parts of the country experienced zero visibility for a couple of days leading to cancellations and delays of flights. Flights to Kano and Yola were cancelled on Monday due to bad weather as the harmattan haze crept in from the Sahara Desert which saw visibility drop to about 400 metres.

