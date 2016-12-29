Flight cancellation reduces as visibility improves

Flight operations to northern parts of Nigeria has picked up as poor visibility occasioned by the harmattan haze that crippled operations since Monday has begun to improve. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that many parts of the country experienced zero visibility for a couple of days leading to cancellations and delays of flights. Flights to Kano and Yola were cancelled on Monday due to bad weather as the harmattan haze crept in from the Sahara Desert which saw visibility drop to about 400 metres.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

