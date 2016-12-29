Floods in southwest Congo kill at least 50
Flooding this week in the Democratic Republic of Congo port city of Boma killed at least 50 people and left another 10,000 homeless, authorities told Reuters on Wednesday.
Torrential rain on Monday night caused the Kalamu River to overflow, flooding two districts of the southwestern city, said Therese-Louise Mambu, health minister for Kongo Central province.
“The damage is very serious,” she said. “We continue to look for other bodies.”
Resident Jeanne Nzita told Reuters: “Everything was taken away – the windows and the doors. All that remains of our house is the walls and the roof.”
Dozens died late last year in the capital Kinshasa as it recorded unusually heavy rains during the rainy season.
