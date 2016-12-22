Pages Navigation Menu

Flour Mills of Nigeria says dollar shortage boosting sales

Flour Mills of Nigeria Plc, the country’s biggest miller by market value, said a shortage of dollars in Africa’s most populous nation is boosting sales as buyers starved of the U.S. currency buy more food products locally. “Everyone is trying to see how to source locally and that is good’’ for Nigerian farmers and processors,…

