Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Food production jumps on Anchor Borrower’s Scheme

Posted on Dec 30, 2016 in News | 0 comments

Despite Nigeria’s economy contracting for the third straight consecutive times, food production increased in 2016 on Anchor Borrower’s Programme and new entrants in the agricultural sector, stakeholders say. Key players in the sector, who spoke with BusinessDay, attribute the increase in food production to bumper harvest, government-renewed commitment to the sector through the Anchor Borrower’s…

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
This content is for Standard Digital Monthly Subscription, Premium Digital Monthly Subscription, Standard Digital Yearly Subscription, Premium Digital Yearly Subscription, WSJ 5 DAY TRIAL and 30-Day Corporate Subscription members only. Visit the site and log in/register to read.

The post Food production jumps on Anchor Borrower’s Scheme appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.

This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.