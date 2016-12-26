Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Food security: Oyo farmers despatch SOS to govt – Daily Trust

Posted on Dec 26, 2016 in Business | 0 comments

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Food security: Oyo farmers despatch SOS to govt
Daily Trust
Farmers in Oyo State have despatched a Save-Our-Souls (SOS) message to the state government calling for visible support in the provision of necessary inputs and agricultural loans to guarantee food security in the state. The farmers made the call in

and more »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.