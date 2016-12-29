Football enthusiasts welcome Oliseh’s appointment

Football enthusiasts on Wednesday described the appointment of Sunday Oliseh as a very tough job, adding that it was however a welcome development and learning curve for him. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), recalls that Oliseh was named Manager of Dutch club, Fortuna Sittard, on Tuesday. The former Super Eagles handler replaces Ben van…

The post Football enthusiasts welcome Oliseh’s appointment appeared first on The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

