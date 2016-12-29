Football enthusiasts welcome Oliseh’s appointment
Football enthusiasts on Wednesday described the appointment of Sunday Oliseh as a very tough job, adding that it was however a welcome development and learning curve for him. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), recalls that Oliseh was named Manager of Dutch club, Fortuna Sittard, on Tuesday. The former Super Eagles handler replaces Ben van…
