Football Headlines : All The Latest Football News And Transfer Gossips This Evening

​LONDON EVENING STANDARD

Arsenal are weighing up a shock move for Sunderland goalkeeper Jordan Pickford.

Tottenham’s Heung-min Son is on a list of attackers being considered by Paris St Germain as they seek to improve their squad in wide positions.

MANCHESTER EVENING NEWS

West Brom manager Tony Pulis has confirmed the club has bid for Manchester United midfielder Morgan Schneiderlin.

Ghana international Samuel Tetteh is dreaming of a move to Manchester United.

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers is adamant that Moussa Dembele will not be available on the cheap to Manchester City.

Man City loanee Olivier Ntcham looks set to have his loan spell at Genoa cut short.

NEWCASTLE CHRONICLE

Rafa Benitez is adamant that Newcastle United will not sell any of their prized assets during the January transfer window – including Aleksandar Mitrovic.

EXPRESS AND STAR

Florent Cuvelier is determined to prove his fitness throughout the remainder of the season in order to win a new contract at Walsall.

Tony Xia reckons Villa are better prepared for the upcoming transfer window than they were for his first as the club’s owner.

HULL DAILY MAIL

Hull City have confirmed that they have triggered one-year contract extensions for Robert Snodgrass, Abel Hernandez, Jake Livermore, Harry Maguire, Andy Robertson and Michael Dawson.

LANCASHIRE TELEGRAPH

Blackburn boss Owen Coyle isn’t resigned to losing Ben Marshall and revealed he is yet to field any offers for the 25-year-old.

Burnley boss Sean Dyche insists any January transfer window additions are not dependent on the Clarets moving players out of Turf Moor.

DERBY TELEGRAPH

Derby County have been linked with a move for Leicester City forward Tom Lawrence.

NOTTINGHAM POST

Nottingham Forest midfielder Henri Lansbury has been linked with a return to Watford in the January transfer window.

SOUTH WALES EVENING POST

Former Swansea City goalkeeper Brian Murphy could be set to make a surprise first-team bow for bitter rivals Cardiff City over the Christmas period.

WALES ONLINE

Cardiff City boss Neil Warnock has said that Kieran Richardson and Marouane Chamakh are likely be released when their contracts expire in January.

FULHAM CHRONICLE

Jordan Rhodes is on the shopping list for a pile of clubs with QPR also wondering whether to dip a toe in the loan market.

Dean Smith believes that Philipp Hofmann is not looking to end his Brentford nightmare and return to Germany.

READING POST

Reading have also been linked with a move for Leicester City forward Tom Lawrence.

Jaap Stam says rumours about Reading FC offering £9 million for Scott Hogan are “absolutely rubbish”.

Norwich are targeting a move for French midfielder Guessouma Fofana.

Football Headlines : All The Latest Football News And Transfer Gossips This Evening

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

