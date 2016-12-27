Football Headlines : All The Latest Football News And Transfer Gossips This Evening

​MANCHESTER EVENING NEWS

Manchester City have joined Chelsea in the race to sign Sevilla midfielder Steven N’Zonzi in January, according to reports in Italy.

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has told out-of-favour forward Anthony Martial to copy Henrikh Mkhitaryan’s example by working hard to get back into the Red Devils first team.

LONDON EVENING STANDARD

Chelsea boss Antonio Conte has confirmed back-up striker Michy Batshuayi won’t be departing the Premier League leaders on loan in January.

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino has revealed the north London club could leave it until the last minute again before entering the January transfer window.

LIVERPOOL ECHO

Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp is pondering whether to accept a bid from Inter Milan for experienced midfielder Lucas Leiva.

Everton are hoping to sign unsettled West Brom striker Saido Berahino in the January transfer window.

NEWCASTLE CHRONICLE

Anderlecht and former club Gent want to lure out-of-favour Newcastle goalkeeper Matz Sels back home in the winter transfer window, say reports in Belgium.

Newcastle manager Rafael Benitez is believed to be considering a number of possible targets in January.

PSG playmaker Hatem Ben Arfa may be available on loan in the January transfer window, say reports.

Yann M’Vila has put pen to paper on a three-and-a-half year contract extension at Rubin Kazan after opting not to re-join Sunderland.

SUNDERLAND ECHO

New Crystal Palace manager Sam Allardyce will return to former club Sunderland to try and lure both Jermain Defoe and Lamine Kone to Selhurst Park, say reports in the British media.

BIRMINGHAM MAIL

Aston Villa frontman Jordan Ayew is being closely monitored by clubs in both the Premier and Chinese Super Leagues, according to reports in the British press.

Meanwhile, Villa chairman Dr Tony Xia has revealed the west Midlands club have turned down a £25m bid for left-back Jordan Amavi.

THE DAILY ECHO

Man City boss Pep Guardiola has ruled out making a January move for Southampton centre-back Virgil van Dijk.

HULL DAILY MAIL

Hull manager Mike Phelan has admitted he has no idea how much money he will have to splash in the January transfer window.

However, it is understood Phelan is after three new arrivals next month, including a new right back and two attacking players.

Phelan has also said that he hopes “lessons have been learned” as the Tigers look to get their business done early in the winter window.

LANCASHIRE TELEGRAPH

Burnley boss Sean Dyche has revealed that Joey Barton will carry on training with the club, despite the midfielder’s recent misconduct charge for breaking rules on betting.

SOUTH WALES EVENING POST

Under-pressure Swansea coach Bob Bradley took training this morning, although doubts continue to grow over the American’s future at the Liberty Stadium after their 4-1 home defeat to West Ham on Boxing Day.

Meanwhile, in the aftermath of that heavy loss, Bradley has vowed to carry on fighting, with the Swans boss claiming he will not walk away from the South Wales club.

DERBY TELEGRAPH

Everton are lining up a January move for Derby midfielder Will Hughes, according to reports in the British press.

Huddersfield Town are readying a swoop for RB Leipzig II forward Terrence Boyd, say reports.

Derby are weighing up a January transfer move for Nottingham Forest captain Henri Lansbury, according to reports.

WALES ONLINE

Bob Bradley’s Swansea future will be decided within the next 48 hours as directors at the club hold crisis talks over the Swans relegation struggles.

THE STAR

Out-of-favour West Brom wide man Callum McManaman has joined Sheffield Wednesday on loan until the end of the season.

