Football Headlines : All The Latest Football News And Transfer Gossips This Morning

Everton are poised to make a formal approach for Morgan Schneiderlin and Memphis Depay, the out-of-favour Manchester United players.

Southampton have moved to ward off suitors by placing a £60m valuation on their Dutch centre-back and captain Virgil van Dijk.

Wayne Rooney will be offered £700,000-a-week to swap Manchester United for the Chinese Super League, with two clubs in China keen on the striker.

Everton manager Ronald Koeman is weighing up a possible swap deal involving Ross Barkley and Tottenham’s Moussa Sissoko.

Manchester United defender Marcos Rojo has emerged as a £14m target for Valencia.

Southampton and West Brom are both keen on signing Hoffenheim defender Fabian Schar in January.

Barcelona swooped for a nine-year-old Scottish footballer playing for Paisley – but got rejected.

Everton are set to bid £4m for Ipswich centre-back Adam Webster.

Benfica centre-back Victor Lindelof has been seen signing a fan’s Manchester United shirt in his home town of Vasteras in Sweden, ahead of his reported switch to Old Trafford.

Barcelona’s contract talks with Lionel Messi have hit a brick wall, with the Argentine star aiming to become the world’s highest-paid player.

Burnley are ready to turn their backs on a deal for Joey Barton as their former midfielder faces a 10-match ban for betting.

Juventus want Real Madrid’s Toni Kroos in a £76m deal as the Serie A champions hunt for the new Andrea Pirlo.

Chelsea and Tottenham are ready to raid Barcelona’s academy with a swoop for promising 18-year-old left-back Marc Cucurella.

Liverpool are set to rival Marseille in the race to sign Aston Villa left-back Jordan Amavi.

Nigerian striker Henry Onyekuru wants to join Arsenal after a blistering start to the season for Belgian side KAS Eupen.

Crystal Palace will pay new boss Sam Allardyce £4m if he keeps the Eagles in the Premier League.

Former Manchester United manager David Moyes claims Gareth Bale was his No 1 target during his time at Old Trafford.

Danny Welbeck has returned to Arsenal training after a seven month lay-off but manager Arsene Wenger has urged caution with his injury-prone striker.

Hull boss Mike Phelan is hopeful winger Robert Snodgrass and five other key players will commit themselves to the club beyond their one-year contract extensions.

Julian Draxler says he is ready to move as Liverpool consider swooping for the Wolfsburg star.

Sam Allardyce will be handed a £20m war chest to keep Crystal Palace in the Premier League.

Jordan Rhodes and David Nugent could be on their way from Teesside in a Middlesbrough January clear-out.

Arsenal are reportedly lining up a shock January move for Sunderland goalkeeper Jordan Pickford.

Ryan Giggs claims he got the lowdown on Antonio Conte from Manchester United star Matteo Darmian.

Claude Puel insists Southampton will resist whatever cash is waved in front of them for defender Virgil van Dijk next month.

Cameron Borthwick-Jackson says he talks to Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho regularly as he seeks to gain experience at Wolves.

John Barnes believes Jurgen Klopp has brought a swagger to Liverpool that could aid their Premier League title challenge – but they do need to defend better.

Rangers midfielder Andy Halliday insists their Ibrox squad is good enough to challenge Celtic without any new signings.

West Ham have been linked with a £8.5m move for Serbian midfielder Luka Milivojevic from Greek champions Olympiakos.

