Football Headlines : All The Latest Football News And Transfer Gossips This Night 

​LONDON EVENING STANDARD

Tottenham’s Heung-min Son is on a list of attackers being considered by Paris St Germain.

Slaven Bilic believes Dimitri Payet will still be a West Ham player when the January transfer window closes.

MANCHESTER EVENING NEWS

Jose Mourinho will wait to make a decision about whether Michael Carrick can face West Ham on Sunday and play three games in a week for the first time this season.

Manchester City are hoping Aaron Mooy will add to their midfield options next summer.

LIVERPOOL ECHO

Liverpool believe Paris Saint-Germain are strong favourites to sign Wolfsburg attacking midfielder Julian Draxler during the January transfer window.

NEWCASTLE CHRONICLE

Rob Elliot says he has received assurances from Rafa Benitez that he wants him for the long-haul at Newcastle United.

BIRMINGHAM MAIL

West Brom have been described as “scabby” and “horrid” by former Crystal Palace owner Simon Jordan.

Aaron Tshibola is set for a move away from Aston Villa – just five months after completing a £5m move from Reading.

EXPRESS & STAR

Wolves will look to bring in ‘two or three’ first-team additions in January – but won’t be spending anywhere near what they did last summer.

THE SENTINEL

Mark Hughes admits he was a touch surprised that Liverpool still wanted to sell Joe Allen to him.

HULL DAILY MAIL

Hull City are ready to trigger a one-year extension to Robert Snodgrass’ contract to prevent the midfielder walking away from the club in the summer on a free transfer.

LANCASHIRE TELEGRAPH

Blackburn Rovers boss Owen Coyle plans to hold talks over the futures of his current loanees, and admits he may dip back into the loan market when the transfer window re-opens in January.

SOUTH WALES EVENING POST

Anderlecht defender Kara Mbodji has claimed he was on the brink of joining Swansea City during the summer.

FULHAM CHRONICLE

Dean Smith has insisted Brentford are not looking to sell any of their players – including Scott Hogan – but, if a club were to offer the right price, they would consider it.

DERBY TELEGRAPH

Derby County manager Steve McClaren has confirmed that his son, Joe, is the club’s new chief scout.

WALES ONLINE

Swansea City boss Bob Bradley has admitted he will need to spend some money this January if the Swans are to avoid relegation from the Premier League.

THE BOLTON NEWS

Wolves have given Wanderers the green-light to extend James Henry’s loan until the end of the season.

