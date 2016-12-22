Football Headlines : All The Latest Football News And Transfer Gossips This Night
LONDON EVENING STANDARD
Tottenham’s Heung-min Son is on a list of attackers being considered by Paris St Germain.
Slaven Bilic believes Dimitri Payet will still be a West Ham player when the January transfer window closes.
MANCHESTER EVENING NEWS
Jose Mourinho will wait to make a decision about whether Michael Carrick can face West Ham on Sunday and play three games in a week for the first time this season.
Manchester City are hoping Aaron Mooy will add to their midfield options next summer.
LIVERPOOL ECHO
Liverpool believe Paris Saint-Germain are strong favourites to sign Wolfsburg attacking midfielder Julian Draxler during the January transfer window.
NEWCASTLE CHRONICLE
Rob Elliot says he has received assurances from Rafa Benitez that he wants him for the long-haul at Newcastle United.
BIRMINGHAM MAIL
West Brom have been described as “scabby” and “horrid” by former Crystal Palace owner Simon Jordan.
Aaron Tshibola is set for a move away from Aston Villa – just five months after completing a £5m move from Reading.
EXPRESS & STAR
Wolves will look to bring in ‘two or three’ first-team additions in January – but won’t be spending anywhere near what they did last summer.
THE SENTINEL
Mark Hughes admits he was a touch surprised that Liverpool still wanted to sell Joe Allen to him.
HULL DAILY MAIL
Hull City are ready to trigger a one-year extension to Robert Snodgrass’ contract to prevent the midfielder walking away from the club in the summer on a free transfer.
LANCASHIRE TELEGRAPH
Blackburn Rovers boss Owen Coyle plans to hold talks over the futures of his current loanees, and admits he may dip back into the loan market when the transfer window re-opens in January.
SOUTH WALES EVENING POST
Anderlecht defender Kara Mbodji has claimed he was on the brink of joining Swansea City during the summer.
FULHAM CHRONICLE
Dean Smith has insisted Brentford are not looking to sell any of their players – including Scott Hogan – but, if a club were to offer the right price, they would consider it.
DERBY TELEGRAPH
Derby County manager Steve McClaren has confirmed that his son, Joe, is the club’s new chief scout.
WALES ONLINE
Swansea City boss Bob Bradley has admitted he will need to spend some money this January if the Swans are to avoid relegation from the Premier League.
THE BOLTON NEWS
Wolves have given Wanderers the green-light to extend James Henry’s loan until the end of the season.
