For Failing to Provide for Christmas Celebration, Woman Allegedly Stabs her Husband to Death in Lagos

Posted on Dec 27, 2016

A Christmas Day tragedy occurred on London Barber Street, Majidun, in the Ikorodu area of Lagos State after a woman, Christiana Odo, allegedly killed her husband, Rominus, because he said he didn’t have money for food for the celebration. When Christiana asked for the money, Rominus turned her down. This led to a fight, and she […]

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

